Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu famously known as Bobi Wine in March this year revealed that his political activities are partly funded by officials in President Yoweri Museveni’s government.

Bobi Wine is among the 10 presidential candidates who want to unseat President Museveni come 2021 polls.

Ever since he started opposing the NRM government, a lot of speculations regarding his source of funding have been made.

Some people claimed that the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer was being bankrolled by donors in the United States of America as well as the LGBT community.

However, during an interview with NBS TV, the Kyadondo East legislator said his finances come from a number of people from government.

“The activities of people power are financed by my salary from parliament, and different support from individuals,”he said.

“By the way, some of our funders are within government, just because they are doing it secretly since they are not ready to reveal themselves.”

Bobi Wine also noted that some of the funds are obtained from Ugandans in the diaspora where he has been making different tours.