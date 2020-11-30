The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has claimed that Uganda Police have shot dead five of their supporters who were following the party presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) in Nakifuma on Monday.

The party alleges that after a campaign meeting in Nakifuma today morning, Police fired live bullets leaving five of their supporters dead.

“Just after our campaign meeting in Nakifuma earlier this morning, police has fired live bullets to our supporters leaving five of them dead. Many have succumbed to serious injuries when police trucks drove and knocked them down,” NUP said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Bobi Wine is currently on a campaign trail in Mukono, Buikwe and Lugazi today.