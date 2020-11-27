President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential candidate has concluded his scientific campaign leg in the Sebei sub-region.

The President on Friday addressed a meeting of NRM leaders and flag bearers from the districts of Bukwo, Kween and Kapchorwa at Tuban Technical School grounds in Kapchorwa.

“For the 500 years, our leaders were emphasizing identity but the problem is that when you start doing that, you fragment the population. It is not practical and sustainable to believe in tribes and religions. That’s why Africa kept failing before, during and after colonialism,” Museveni said.

“You can’t build an army on basis of sectarianism. Nobody can disturb Uganda because we have a strong army. The strong army came because we didn’t follow the line of sectarianism.”

The NRM presidential candidate said it is foolhardy for anybody to emphasize sectarianism of tribe or religion yet people have common problems and interests that ought to be dealt with.

“Why do you emphasize tribe, religion yet these people have common problems? Like the problem of Coronavirus we have now, and it kills everybody. Why don’t you handle those similar needs and leave the issue of identity as a private matter?”

He explained that after realizing what was being done wrongly by past governments, he together with other colleagues started pushing for unity in 1965 as a students’ movement that was later joined by many other people to fight Idi Amin.

Museveni revealed that their group grew bigger day by day and that this was because they were not pushing a tribal or religious line as other groups.

“We started as a small group but grew bigger. From 1971, by 1986 we were the largest group in the country. We had good ideas that could be welcomed by many people. Whereas they were talking about sectarianism, we were talking about the needs of people. This was the battle between two lines and eventually, we gained the upper hand. “

He explained that this line of thinking was adopted even after the NRM took power and introduced it to the people who warmly welcomed it.

According to the President, the NRM continued making wise decisions that have borne fruits for the entire country including unity, stability, a strong army and later attracted rich investors who have set up a number of factories that have created jobs and also widen the tax base.

“We have attracted a lot of investors who have helped us solve a lot of problems. When you see us working Kapchorwa road, know we are using our own money from taxes got from investors. The schools, electricity, health centres have also been got from these rich foreigners.”

Museveni, however, asked the leaders to preach this NRM story of rags to riches to the population to help them make informed decisions in the forthcoming election.

He noted that whereas the country has attracted rich investors, the onus is now on Ugandans to stop working only for the stomach but also work to have some money in their pockets.

The NRM presidential candidate will tomorrow begin his campaign trail leg in Bukedi sub-region.