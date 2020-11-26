Victoria University has sworn in 14 new Council members as the institution for higher learning looks forward to further improve the quality of learning in Uganda.

The council will be chaired by Joram Kahenano, who will be deputized by Joseph Biribonwa.

While speaking at the inauguration of the new council, Vice Chancellor John Opuda Asibo said there is need to promote quality learning in Ugandan universities such that they churn out transformative graduates.

Prof Asibo says the universities need to have modern capabilities to provide good training that involves practical experience.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Governors, Rajiv Ruparelia pledged to support the new council to deliver quality services.

“If you want to be the best then you also ought to build the best team. Come up with plenty of innovations and opportunities, we shall support you and above all build a good working relationship with your clients who are your students because your biggest success is your students,” Rajiv Said.

See list of new council members;

1. Joram Kahenano, Chairperson, Specializing in Leadership

2. Joseph Biribonwa, Vice Chairperson, Specializing in Governance

3. Dr Chirag Kotecha, Member, specializing in Health

4. Andrew Mwenda, Member, Specializing in Public and Journalism

5. James Kalebo, Member, Specializing in education

6. Dr Mary Kanyiginya, Member, Specializing in Human Resources

7. Sameer Thakar, Member, Specializing in Finance

8. Dr Kabonesa Consolate, Member Specializing in Gender/ Senate

9. Semambo Rashid, Member, Specializing in Legal Affairs

10. Dr Lawrence Muganga, member, Specializing in Education

11. H.E. Mark Serebe, Member, as Guild President Victoria University

12. Walakira John Bosyco, member, as Victoria University staff representative

13. Katusabe Semwezi, Member

The new council members were Sworn in by Her Worship Agnes Nkonge.