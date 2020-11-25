Supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) have attacked the National Resistance Movement national vice chairman in charge of Eastern region, Capt. Mike Mukula for disrespecting their candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

While campaigning for President Yoweri Museveni is Bugisu region on Wednesday, Capt Mukula said,”Someone with a diploma in music, dance and drama wants to lead this country called Uganda. This is not a theatre and Uganda is not going to be an experiment anymore. A country can’t be put in the hands of a person with only a diploma in music, dance and drama as its leader. This is not going to be a laboratory for testing on how you can manage the future just like we failed in the past. We must secure our future.”

He added, “You want to be a leader but you see riots and you don’t condemn people for such attacks! When we see such attacks (riots), Uganda can’t be trusted with such people. For 34 years, Uganda has been peaceful. This is going to be an election for youths and only one man can guarantee the future of this generation. The man is Yoweri Museveni.”

Although Mukula didn’t mention Bobi Wine’s name his statements, it was obvious that they were directed to him since he is the only person in the presidential race with a diploma in Music, Dance and Drama.

However, his unveiled attack on Bobi Wine rubbed the presidential candidate’s supporters a wrong way and they say that instead of showing the people what his government has done in 34 years, he is busy coming up with uncoordinated statements.

Kyagulanyi supporters have since attacked Mukula for talking ill about their candidate. They have reminded him of how ruthlessly and mercilessly stole money for global funds which was meant to buy drugs for HIV/AIDS patients. While others asked him to tell Ugandans the educational level his candidate was when he came to power.

Here are some of the reactions from Bobi Wine supporters:

Batha Abu Jones: Museveni came with What, Amin came with nothing but is far better than you and your boss. Julius Amanya: If a cattle keeper without a single diploma can lead, what of the one with numerous academic documents + a diploma even? Magayi David William: Mukula you should be ashamed of yourself a person who has no mercy on AIDS patient you have nothing to tell us. Vicent Bugohe; Mr Capt and all NRM people with big names in the party for the last 35 years if you have failed to choose a leader within you, let the man with a diploma in Drama lead us. Regina Kakayi: What about your Nabbukadunezza who has lead for 40 years without any qualifications. Augustine Sekabuza: You failed many years even to change the party chairman, to you Museveni is okay but to Ugandans, we need change, not your party. Ahmed Kangave: I’m wondering how a thief who was convicted by the court of law for having stolen money for AIDS patients to start abusing a person who fights to clean up Uganda. Mike respect yourself Kirunda Ratif: Constitution guarantee S.6 so Robert Kyagulanyi is overqualified unless Mukula has a problem the NRM education system. Eddie Ssozi: I rather have a diploma holder than having those with the masters but thieves and Mukula Uganda is not a flying school where you decide for people.