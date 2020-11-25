The photos of Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago undergoing treatment at Agakhan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya have emerged.

Lukwago who was taken to Nairobi on Tuesday is going treatment due to respiratory complications occasioned by an acute anaphylaxis.

The Lord Mayor was referred to Agakhan Hospital to have his condition further handled by Pulmonogists.

According to the office of the Lord Mayor, there are a few Pulmonogists in Uganda and also, the requisite equipment to handle his situation weren’t available in the country.

“He has so far undergone all the preliminary tests as the experts continue to monitor his condition,” the Office of the Lord Mayor stated on Wednesday.

“Let us keep him in our prayers for full recuperation.

See photos: