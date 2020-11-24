The Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander CP Moses Kafeero has paid a visit to ASP Consilata Kasule who was hit with a hammer & stonned by a protester during last week’s #FreeBobiWine demonstrations.

Kasule has been discharged but will undergo an operation to remove the blood clot she got from the injuries she sustained.

Police on Monday arrested a suspected criminal who was captured on camera assaulting a police officer (Kasule) on duty during the protests.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, Police first picked his associate from his hideout with the help of CCTV cameras.

“The suspect is called Ssebwa Emmanuel Ssebuliba. His associate is identified as Kasozi Benson.They are both detained at CPS Kampala on attempted murder charges, “Onyango said in a statement on yesterday .

” Ssebuliba confesses to the crime.

We condemn the act of attacking our security personnel who are carrying out their lawful duties.”

Last week, Uganda experienced widespread protests following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. He was arrested as he tried to hold a rally in Luuka district. Police accused the Kyadondo East legislator of violating the Covid-19 regulations while campaigning.