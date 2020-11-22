Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has revealed that he will be speaking to Ugandans today Sunday at 7pm via social media.

Bobi Wine says since he was unable to speak to people in 15 districts following his arrest on Wednesday, he has decided to address them via social media as he finds ways of meeting them physically in the near future.

“We thank God for yet another opportunity to come together and pray for our nation. Due to the rude interruption recently, we were unable to speak to our people in 15 districts of Luuka, Buyende, Kamuli, Mpigi, Kalungu, Masaka, Lyantonde, Kiruhura , Mbarara, Isingiro, Ntungamo and Rukungiri. We also were earlier blocked from accessing Sironko, Kitgum and Bugiri,” the National Unity Platform (NUP) president said on Sunday.

“As we arrange to come to those districts physically, I will be speaking to the people of Uganda in general and those districts in particular today at 7:00pm live here on facebook and all our other social media.”

Bobi Wine further asked NUP leaders and agents in the the 15 districts to provide means that will enable his supporters to listen in or watch the communication.

The Kyadondo East legislator’s move comes hot on the heels of President Yoweri Museveni’s scheduled national address on Sunday.

A few days ago, Senior Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama said, “President Kaguta Museveni will, starting this Sunday, and on each subsequent Sunday during the campaign season, conduct a national address on key issues.”

Wanyama added that the theme for this Sunday’s address is; “Security & Economic Recovery.”