The Minister of Security, Gen Elly Tumwine on Friday said that the police and other security personnel have a right to kill protesters if they are attacked.

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Gen Tumwine said that he had no apologies for anybody who was killed while attacking security forces as they tried to put down protests that broke out on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Tumwine said that government will not look on as political actors supported by unnamed foreign forces are disrupting the peace. He said that although they commiserate with families that lost loved ones in the two days of running battles between the security forces and supporters of National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), violence normally leads to deaths and destruction.

On Wednesday and Thursday, several towns especially in the Central region experienced chaos after learning of the arrest of Bobi Wine in the eastern region district of Luuka.

Tumwine said that they have evidence to show that what happened in the country was premeditated by political leaders to try and overthrow President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s government. He noted that such people aim at making Uganda ungovernable like some countries such as Libya.

Who is Gen Tumwine?

Gen Elly Tumwine is the current Security Minister of Uganda.

He was born on 12th April 1954 in Makorwa Burunga Kazo Kiruhura District in a family of 14 children of which eight were boys and six girls.

Out of the 14, there are only two boys and five girls who are alive.

Tumwine studied from Burunga Primary School (1961-1967) for his primary Education. He later joined Mbarara High School for his O’ Level and St. Henry’s College Kitovu for his A’ Level, before joining Makerere University. In 1977, he graduated with a Bachelor Degree of Arts in Fine Art. He also has a Diploma in Education.

As a teacher, the army serviceman taught in many schools such Ntare, Ibanda Secondary, Mary Hill and Kitunga High school.

In 1978, he interrupted his teaching career to join Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) forces led by Yoweri Museveni to fight the Idi Amin regime.

In 1981, when Museveni went to the bush to form the National Resistance Army (NRA), Tumwine went with him. He is reported to have fired the first shot in the National Resistance Army War, which propelled the NRA that later became National Resistance Movement (NRM) into power in Uganda in 1986.

During the bush fight between NRA and Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA), Tumwine sustained facial injuries that led to loss of sight in one eye.

In 1984, Tumwine was named Commander of the Army, a post he held until 1987, when he was succeeded by General Salim Saleh.

While serving as the Commander of the NRA, he designed the flag, emblem and the green and camouflage uniforms of the army.

He was appointed chairman of the board of Trustees of the National Cultural Centre. In 1992, he launched his company, The Creations Limited, to promote the arts and crafts industry, encouraging artistic values and creativity.

Over the years, he has served in various positions, including: Minister of State for Defence in 1989. Director General of the External Security Organization (ESO) from 1994 until 1996, Presidential Adviser from 1996 until 1998, Chairman of the High Command Appeals Committee from 1986 until 1999.

He has also continuously represented the army in the Ugandan Parliament since 1986. In September 2005, he was promoted to the rank of General in the UPDF and named to Chair the UPDF General Court Marshal.