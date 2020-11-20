Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been arraigned before the Chief Magistrates Court in Iganga.

Bobi Wine was arrested on Wednesday as he tried to hold a campaign rally in Luuka district. Since then he the Kyadondo East legislator has been in detention at Nalufenya Prison in Jinja.

He is being charged with doing an act likely to spread infectious diseases, under section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

Details to follow… .