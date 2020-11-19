Incarcerated presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is still denied access to his lawyers and doctors.

“Up to now, Hon. Kyagulanyi has been illegally denied access to his lawyers and his medical team at Nalufenya,” A message on Bobi Wine’s official Facebook page reads.

According to Joel Ssenyonyi, the National Unity Platform (NUP), since Wednesday, Police and army denied them access to their colleague saying that they are waiting for orders from above.

“The stand-off continues at Nalufenya. Since yesterday, police and the army have denied us access to our Presidential candidate, saying they await orders. There’s no word about whether or not he’ll be taken to court, and we don’t know the state in which he is. We’ll however keep here till they give us information,” Ssenyonyi noted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, seven people died and at least 45 were injured in protests that erupted after police arrested Bobi Wine on Wednesday.

“As of yesterday evening we had seven people who lost their lives, about 45 people got injuries including an LDU (armed civilian force) whose head was smashed,” police spokesperson Fred Enanga said while appearing on state-owned Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) on Thursday morning

Enanga claimed that NUP led by Bobi Wine violated election guidelines issued to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Kyadondo East MP is currently detained at Nalufenya Prison in Jinja following his arrest in Luuka where he had gone to campaign yesterday.