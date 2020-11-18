Presidential candidate Gen Mugisha Muntu has suspended his campaign activities until his colleagues Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and Patrick Oboi Amuriat are released.

Bobi Wine was arrested on Wednesday by police as he tried to stage a campaign rally in Luuka district. Police accused Bobi Wine of flouting the Covid-19 regulations by gathering more than 200 people on his rally.

The Kyadondo East MP is currently being detained at Nalufenya prison in Jinja.

Amuriat, the FDC presidential flag bearer was also arrested on Wednesday evening in Gulu for allegedly flouting Covid-19 guidelines while campaigning.

In his statement, Muntu said he cannot go about his campaign activities when his colleagues behind bars and denied freedom to campaign.

“We have decided to pause our presidential campaign activities until our colleagues, Hon. Kyagulanyi and Hon. Patrick Amuriat Oboi are released and their freedom to campaign guaranteed.

We call upon government to recognise that this isn’t business as usual. The future of the country depends a lot on how you handle this season.#ChangeIsComing #CountryBeforeSelf,” Muntu said in a statement today.

Earlier today, opposition presidential candidates called for immediate release of Bobi Wine.

“The impunity with which security operatives are operating in the continued harassment and now arrest of Hon. Kyagulanyi is leading this country closer towards a breaking point.We join @NUP_Ug and all fair-minded Ugandans in calling upon his immediate release,” Muntu said.

On the other Gen Henry Tumukunde also a presidential candidate called for immediate release of Bobi Wine.

” We are at a turning point in the history of our country but the manner in which authorities are operating shows blatant disregard of the current state of affairs.We join other political leaders to unequivocally call for the immediate release of National Unity Platform Pres. candidate Bobi Wine. ”

The Democratic Party (DP) presidential flag bearer Norbert Mao also instructed his lawyer Luyimbazi Nalukoola to take legal steps to ensure that his fellow presidential candidate Rober Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is released.

“I have instructed the DP National Legal Advisor Counsel Luyimbazi Nalukoola to take legal steps to ensure that the NUP Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi who is in detention is released from custody immediately, “Mao noted.