The Democratic Party (DP) presidential flag bearer Norbert Mao has instructed his lawyer Luyimbazi Nalukoola to take legal steps to ensure that his fellow presidential candidate Rober Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is released.

Bobi Wine was arrested on Wednesday by police as he tried to stage a campaign rally in Luuka district. Police accused Bobi Wine of flouting the Covid-19 regulations by gathering more than 200 people on his rally.

The Kyadondo East MP is currently being detained at Nalufenya prison in Jinja.

Speaking about the development, Mao said he will not rest until Bobi Wine is set free.

“I have instructed the DP National Legal Advisor Counsel Luyimbazi Nalukoola to take legal steps to ensure that the NUP Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi who is in detention is released from custody immediately, “Mao said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that he has also asked Nalukoola to take legal steps to file criminal charges against singer Bebe Cool who is flouting the Covid-19 rules with impunity.

” He is holding processions of NRM supporters while police helplessly looks on. Yet the same police has disrupted gatherings of opposition candidates under the pretext of enforcing COVID rules. The private prosecution of Bebe Cool should send a message that rules have to apply equally to all citizens, “he said.

” The NRM presidential candidate is pretending to be adhering to the COVID rules but, in a double faced way, he is acquiescing in the hooligans of NRM supporters who are mobilized by the likes of Bebe Cool. In Gulu these hooligans attacked the DP parliamentary candidate for Gulu City East, Simon Opoka, and destroyed the rear windscreen of his vehicle tyre cover that had Norbert Mao’s campaign picture.”