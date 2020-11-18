The National Unity Platform (NUP) Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has said that Bobi Wine’s brutal arrest is another sign that they must get rid of dictatorship.

Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi was arrested on Wednesday from his campaign venue in Luuka District.

Police first surrounded the presidential candidate’s car at the campaign venue as they tried to block his supporters.

Police said Bobi Wine had more than 200 supporters recommended by Electoral Commission as far as gathering are concerned to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Bobi Wine was scheduled to hold his first rally today at Luuka before proceeding to other parts of Busoga sub region.

The Kyadondo East legislator is currently being detained at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja District.

Commenting about the development, Ssenyonyi said his candidate’s brutal arrest and beating up of journalists for exposing police brutality was another sing that they needed to get rid of this current regime.

“The brutal arrest of NUP Presidential Candidate Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert in Luuka district, beating up journalists for exposing police brutality, plus the excessive force used on ordinary citizens who want peaceful change is another sign that we must get rid of the dictatorship, “Ssenyonyi said in Facebook post minutes after Bobi Wine’s arrest.