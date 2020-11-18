Kampala Parents School (KPS) Deputy Principal Odoi Leopold has passed on.

Odoi died on Monday at Mulago National Referral Hospital. He died of pneumonia.

“With Deep sorrow we are announcing the passing of KPS committed Deputy principal Mr Odoi Leopold who died today at mulago Hospital . May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” one of the school stakeholders posted on Wednesday.

Mr Odoi was a key pillar in pupils’ lives and he will be greatly missed by the school fraternity.

May his soul RIP.