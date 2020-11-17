Presidential advisor on Kampala Affairs Catherine Kusasira and Pastor Franklin Mugisha Mondo are currently facing detectives at the State House Anti Corruption Unit over allegations of defrauding pastors of Shs4 billion.

The duo is accused along with Pastor Siraje Ssemanda of Revival Ministries Church, Bombo who was arrested on Sunday. Ssemanda on Monday appeared before Buganda Road Court and charged with 17 counts of obtaining money by false pretense before being remanded to Kitalya Prison.

Kusasira and Mondo have since denied having any links to Ssemanda.

Pastor Ssemanda allegedly connived with Pastor Mondo and singer Kusasira to swindle over Shs4 billion from pastors, 400 private school owners and thousands of parents of vulnerable children by promising them trips abroad and connecting them to income generating schemes under Operation Wealth Creation. They also promised to take them to President Yoweri Museveni for a meeting.

On Saturday, a group of pastors under their umbrella body- Hands Across the World petitioned Lt Col Edith Nakalema, the State House Anti Corruption Unit Head accusing Kusasira, Mondo and Ssemanda of soliciting from them over Shs4 billion.

The accomplices used the President’s name and First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni to allegedly commit the fraud.

“They collected money from us promising to take us to Israel, pay school fees for our children as well as income-generating schemes under Operation Wealth Creation. Each one of us paid more than Shs100, 000 but since then we have never received anything, ” One of the pastors told Col Nakalema during a meeting.

” One time we had a meeting and Catherine Kusasira told us that she was representing the President. She assured us that whatever we were promised was to be fulfilled,”he added.

On her part, Col Nakalema assured the aggrieved pastors that their issue would be investigated and worked upon accordingly.

“On behalf of the State House we are very sorry for what happened to you. We are going to work with the responsible authorities to ensure that justice is prevailed,” Nakalema asserted.