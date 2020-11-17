The NRM Presidential Candidate Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni has vowed to dismiss Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) over failure to ensure that all boreholes and water sources in villages are functional.

The President issued this directive while meeting Acholi NRM leaders and flag-bearers in Gulu drawn from the districts of Gulu, Omoro, Nwoya and Amuru.

He called on the locals to report any RDC or CAO to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit boss Lt Col Edith Nakalema in case there is a borehole or water spring which doesn’t work.

“The work of the Resident District Commissioner and the CAO is to ensure that the people have got access to proper services including clean safe water. The government has sunk a number of boreholes in the villages of Acholi sub-region, but am being told some of our people are not having water because the boreholes have broken down. It means the RDCs are sleeping on the job, and I want you people to help me and report such officials to my office,” Museveni sternly said to a thunderous applause.

No more theft of medicine

On the perennial problem of theft of medicine from the government health facilities, the President revealed that government has acquired a computer system which tracks the movement of medicine from the factories to the National Medical Stores, hospitals and finally the patient.

On roads, Museveni said he is now directing his focus on murram roads, intimating that Shs 146bn has been released to properly grade, murram, compact the roads with proper drainage to make them motorable.

“Our key focus has been on tarmacking the national roads, now that this job has been executed well with tarmac roads connecting the entire country, we are now focusing on the murram roads,” he said.

The President challenged the youth through their leaders to take keen interest in the budget so as to find out exactly how government resources are being spent, and further called on the NRM MPs to prioritise resources to the critical sectors.

He concluded his address by rallying the leaders to support private sector players to create more jobs for the young people, noting that there are 480,000 people working in government against a population of 46million people. The factories, services, ICT are employing over 2million people, the situation will be different if we support more rich people to establish more factories, he said.

Earlier on, Prime Minister Rt Hon Ruhakana Rugunda exhorted the people of Acholi and northern Uganda to massively vote for President Museveni so as to continue benefiting from the rapid developments taking shape in the region, citing the case of the regional railway depot which is being established in Gulu to service the country and neighbouring countries.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), the NRM Candidate proceeds to Kitgum where he shall meet NRM leaders and thereafter meet the youth leaders.