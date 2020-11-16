A section of National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters in Mayuge district on Monday opted to swim through a swamp after security operatives blocked the road in attempt to stop them from joining their presidential candidate Bobi Wine’s procession.

Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi had just addressed a rally where he pledged to review sugarcane prices and champion land reforms in Busoga sub region if he becomes president.

After the rally, Bobi Wine decided to move to his next destination but his excited supporters couldn’t just let him go without following him. This forced security operatives to block the road, fire teargas and live bullets to disperse the gathering.

Bobi Wine who is on a presidential campaign trail is now heading to Iganga and later in the day he will go Bugiri.