Sausage King is delighted to announce the signing of Uganda’s renown TV personality, Digital influencer and Beauty icon, Sheila Gashumba as its new Brand Ambassador.

Sausage King admires her audience, influence, talents and her ability to set the trends.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Sausage King Executive Director Julian Schulz. Sheila will represent the Sausage King Brand locally and regionally.

“Sausage King is looking into expanding its presence on the Ugandan market and increase its Brand awareness by working with the country’s top influencers. We have been watching and monitoring Sheila’s influence for some time now and we can easily conclude that she will be a great addition to Sausage King. Her talent, discipline, and focus are beyond impressive. Sheila’s passion, determination and resilience are something special and we are proud to welcome her to the Sausage King family.”

Sausage King Uganda is a prestigious sausage producer and meat processing company. Recently, the company has launched their delivery service in the Kampala area and is looking into capturing more cities soon.

Their products include Beef, Chicken and Pork Sausages, Fillet, German Bratwurst, Vienna Sausages, Bacon, Cooked Ham and more.

Sheila Gashumba has previously worked with major brands like Coca-Cola, Africell, Centenary bank, Radiant beauty products, Uber etc

She has also been previously recognized as the youngest journalist to cover CHOGM back in 2019 at the age of 10; at the national affair that was presided over by the Queen of England in Kampala-Uganda.