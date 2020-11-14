Rubanda district has registered the first death of Covid-19.

The deceased identified as Herbert Friday aged 55 died on Saturday afternoon at Kabale regional referral hospital where he had been admitted two weeks ago.

The deceased is a resident of Murambo village, Kitojo parish Bubare Sub County in Rubanda district.

Dr Adon Birungi, the Rubanda District health officer has confirmed the development.

“I urge the people of Rubanda and the country at large to embrace all SOP’s. Coronavirus is amongst us and we should be serious with all measures that have been put in place to hunt it down, “Abdon said.

A week ago, vitamin C got depleted at Kabale regional referral hospital as the health facility got overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients. It was also reported that the wing accommodating Covid-19 patients had been filled to the capacity despite the fact that more patients were being admitted.