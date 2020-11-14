By Okello Daniel Eboko

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change – FDC party flag bearer has pledged to pay all families a sum of 100,000 shillings each to mitigate effects of covid-19 pandemic after winning the 2021 presidential elections.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat – POA in a press briefing on Friday evening at Town view Hotel in Amolatar town shortly after his campaigns at the FDC offices in Amolatar district, said the party recognizes the effects caused by the virus to the people of Uganda and has already drawn a plan to pay all families for the next six months after elections.

Uganda has about 8 million households, and this to Amuriat would cost the new government about 7 trillion shillings only.

He says his government will reduce on administrative costs, fight the endemic of corruption which will reduce funds to support families suffering from the effects of Covid-19.

Alternatively, the presidential candidate also promised to tarmac a 72 km road from Dokolo to Namasale in Amolatar.

The route which connects Lango through Amolatar district to Nakasongola through Lake Kyoga which is currently graveled but heavy downpour and flooding has greatly affected movement on the highway.

The FDC government also hopes to compensate cattle lost in the hands of the National Resistance Army during their insurgency in Teso, Acholi and Lango sub regions.

Oboi says for the last 35 years, the NRM government has struggled to compensate locals through restocking. He says this will take millions of years for affected people to benefit.