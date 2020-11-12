Presidential candidate Gen Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu on Thursday was involved in a bitter exchange with Rwampara District Police Commander Patrick Opio for blocking his supporters from accessing the campaign venue.

According to his campaign program, the former minister of security was supposed to hold three campaign rallies in three districts today. These include Ntungamo, Rwampara and end Isingiro.

However, the campaigning venue in Rwampara district was sealed off by Police when they refused his supporters to access Kinoni playground where he was scheduled to address them.

This sparked off a verbal fight between Gen Tumukunde and ASP Opio. The former spy master accused ASP Opio of being partisan which is against Police’s code of conduct.

“Why are you blocking my people from the venue which you gave me? You act that you are doing so well but why are you not doing it to other people? This act of obstructing democracy, we are tired of this nonsense. What laws are you following? Stop intimidating people,” said furious Tumukunde.

In response, ASP Opio told Gen Tumukunde, “General with all due respect let your people go down to the pitch but not on the main road. Afande on the pitch it’s ok you will have your people but not on the main road.”

After a long scuffle, Police bowed to pressure and left Tumukunde’s supporters to access the campaign venue.

While addressing his supporters, the presidential candidate cautioned Opio to be ready because he will have to pay for what he has done.

“Police is working for who? Where is your democracy? You are very few because others have been intimidated by Police, we can not take this for very long, Opio you will have to answer for this I tell you,” cautioned Gen Tumukunde.