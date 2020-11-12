The Office of the Academic Registrar, Makerere University has released admission lists for privately sponsored students under the Diploma/Degree Holder’s Entry Scheme for the Academic Year 2020/2021.

The released lists are that of Diploma/Degree Entry Scheme for Makerere University and Makerere University Business School(MUBS) including Jinja Campus and MUBS regional campuses.

They are categorised under;Diploma/Degree applicants, Diploma/Degree applicants who responded to the re-advertisement and Uganda Nationals with international Qualifications.

See lists below;

https://news.mak.ac.ug/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Mak-MUBS-Admission-list-for-Diploma-2020-21.pdf

https://news.mak.ac.ug/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Mak-Admission-list-for-Diploma-readvertised-2020-21.pdf

https://news.mak.ac.ug/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/UGANDANS-with-International-Qualifications-2020-21.pdf