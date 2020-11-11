President Yoweri Tibahaburwa Kaguta Museveni has said that as the whole word grapples with the adverse consequences of Covid 19, each country is looking at it’s science professionals in the fields of biology and chemistry to quickly come up with a vaccine to stop deaths.

In a speech read for him by Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi during the inaugural commemorations of world Science Day whose national celebration were held at Kyambogo University auditorium under the theme “Science for and with the people in the era of a global pandemic” the President emphasised that the benefits of investing in science disciplines cannot be underestimated since all first world countries are where they are because of their spirited investment in science, engineering and Information Communication Technology.

The President hailed the health workers in the country for working around the clock in medical research in partnership with foreign based Ugandan professionals to find the vaccine for Corona and expressed optimism that a Ugandan will be part of professionals researching about the vaccine.

President Museveni said that medical professionals in Uganda also helped in mitigating the spread of Ebola and the creamean Congo hemorrhage fever that were affecting sub Saharan Africa.

The president applauded initiatives to boost the interests of children into science and engineering like the Young Engineers organisation that has children with years of seven that are doing own projects like building conveyer belts, food mixers among others.

The Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye said that Uganda is currently funding a number of innovations like a new malarial drug, coffee resistant planting varieties, among others which is in line with the vision of his Ministry, “A scientifically proficient and technologically advanced innovative society.”

Dr. Elioda said that Ugandans are working with engineers in Japan and will soon put a satellite into the planetary orbit and will rely on own information to detect catastrophes like floods, locust raids, land slides and earthquakes, plane accidents among others to lessen the adversity of mother nature.

During the function Dr. Kaleebu the Executive Director of Uganda Virus Institute was recognized with a plaque for his stewardship in medical research about the corona disease.

Earlier the Vice President was accompanied by the Minister on a guided tour of science innovations by Ugandans and picked particular interest in a seven year old pupil Samuel Kazoora from Daffodils and nine year old Urika Rugyendo form Clarke Junior who both built robot automated conveyor belt and and weighing scale respectively.

The United Nations Organisation has gazetted the 10 November to be marked as World Science for Peace and Development.

The current crisis should serve as a wakeup call regarding the urgency for increased financing and support of scientific research and collaboration.

This concerns not only the natural sciences, but also the social and human and sciences. World Science Day for Peace and Development highlights the significant role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues. It also underlines the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives.

The purpose of the Day is to strengthen public awareness of the role of science for peaceful and sustainable societies; Promote national and international solidarity for shared science between countries; Renew national and international commitment for the use of science for the benefit of societies; and Draw attention to the challenges faced by science.