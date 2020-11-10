President Yoweri Museveni has ordered his supporters to stop lining on streets in the name of showing the mighty of ruling party-NRM.

Museveni who officially launched his election campaigns in Luweero on Monday said due to Covid-19, it was better for his supporters to keep home in order to be safe from the pandemic.

“Our first day of the campaigns comes to a close. I thank the NRM fraternity for a successful launch of our nationwide campaigns in Luweero,” Museveni posted on his social media pages yesterday.

“Meanwhile, I take this opportunity to call upon our supporters to stay home, stay safe, the NRM message will reach you. I would like to disabuse you of your intention to want to show our might and numbers by lining on streets.”

The President further urged his voters that there was no need for excitement since as a party, they have the 2021 presidential election win in five.

” There is no need for excitement, let us keep calm at home and sow the NRM message,”he noted.