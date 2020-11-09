Last week, Democratic Party’s Joe Biden was elected 46th President of the United States of America defeating the incumbent, Donald Trump.

The win though has been overshadowed by Biden’s poor health with observers, and Trump, branding him incapable of leading the nation.

In fact the Republicans, over the course of the campaigns, raised doubts about Biden’s mental health with Trump arguing that the President-elect, 77, could barely complete his sentences.

‘Biden’, Trump in the past said, ‘is not going to be running the government. He is just going to be in a home some where.’

Seven years ago, Zoe Ministries’ Prophet Elvis Mbonye foresaw Biden’s poor health, informing his congregation that “…The US will never be the same again (with a mentally unstable person at the helm).”

Seven years ago, Biden was the Vice President during the Barack Obama administration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQhNpoHCxfg

“The guy that comes to my mind is the US Vice President. I am beginning to see the Vice President in a way that is not pleasing physically and there are issues that he is going through that are not public; that the public doesn’t know about. It is about his health,” Mbonye said on July 30, 2013.

The prophecy highlights that Biden’s health condition is something that was hidden from the public, with popular media reporting that the Biden campaign team has done its best to keep his mental health issues out of the spotlight.

“Now Christian or not Christian we pray that it doesn’t get worse and worse in the name of Jesus.”

Prophet Mbonye also added then that when Biden’s health issues begin to come out publicly, that would be an end of a chapter that will see a new season begin to unfold – a Presidential term in this case – and calls on the church to intervene.

President Trump and his administration were a huge pawn of God’s agenda while the Biden administration is not favorable to the church and the cause of God.

As such, the prophet prays that the church shall arise in strength and stand for the purpose of God in the United States.

Biden will assume office on January 20, 2021, if he sails through lawsuits President Trump and some Republicans have promised to file involving irregularities during voting and vote counting.