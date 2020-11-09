Eng Dr Ben Manyindo has retired as Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Executive Director.

The retirement takes immediate effect.

According to UNBS management, David Livingstone Ebiru who is the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Management and Financial Services at the Bureau has been appointed as the Acting Executive Director until the process of recruiting the substantive Executive Director is concluded.

The Bureau acknowledges the great contribution made by Dr. Manyindo towards its growth in terms of infrastructure and service delivery during his tenure of service. He joined the Bureau in 1998 as the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Technical Operations before assuming the position of the Executive Director in 2012 where he has been at the helm for last 8 years,” UNBS management said in a statement on Monday.

” The National Standards Council, Management and the entire UNBS family wishes Dr. Ben Manyindo the very best of life after his service with the Bureau and welcomes Mr. David Livingstone Ebiru as the Acting Executive Director. UNBS is committed to continue performing its critical mandate of developing, promoting and enforcing national standards in order to protect the safety and health of consumers and the environment against dangerous and sub-standard products.”