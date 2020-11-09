The Minister of Gender, Labor and Social Development Frank Tumwebaze has urged security agencies especially Uganda Police to stop clashing with opposition political candidates.

Commenting about today’s clash with police and supporters of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat in Jinja where police used tear gas to disperse them, Tumwebaze said it was time for the police to take a step back.

“You are making them big issues when they aren’t and undue advantage of sympathy. They enjoy it. Their game is to keep u in those altercations as they enjoy unceasing media attention..Get another policing option,” he said.

Amuriat and Bobi Wine have been the recent victims of police interference after the former was compelled to attend his nominations barefooted following a violent arrest from police while the latter was snatched from his car immediately after nominations.

Over the weekend, the NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba lambasted Police for ignoring NRM candidates who break the EC guidelines.

By doing so, Lumumba said Police imply that they want the NRM candidates and supporters to catch the virus.

She further called on the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola to fire the officers who ignore the defiant NRM candidates.

On the other hand, the NRM vice President for Buganda Godfrey Kiwanda while appearing on NBS TV’s Barometer program recently claimed that opposition politicians are paying the police to offer them attention so they gain the sympathy of the masses.