Government through the Ministry of Health has hailed the Archbishop of Gulu Archdiocese John Baptist Odama for his spirited efforts to better the lives of his flock by mobilising resources to buy a CT scan in his diocese.

The award and certificate was handed over to him by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

A computerized tomography (CT) scan is a machine that combines a series of X-ray images taken from different angles around your body and uses computer processing to create cross-sectional images (slices) of the bones, blood vessels and soft tissues inside your body. CT scan images provide more-detailed information than plain X-rays do.

Bishop Odama was among the people who were who were recognised during the inaugural “Heroes in Health” awards that appreciate all people who impact on lives of the community in the health sector.

The function that was presided over by Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi took place at Serena Kampala hotel.

Bishop Odama is currently engaged in a fundraising drive to mobilise 3.5billion shillings to buy and install a CT scan in Gulu hospital and in his brief remarks he called upon government to aid the fundraising drive and expressed optimism that the medical equipment will be secured and installed in February 2021.