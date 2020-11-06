Uganda has recorded 14 new Covid-19 deaths on Friday.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in a single day since July when the country registered its first pandemic death.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 14 cases have been recorded from Gulu, Kampala and Masaka districts bringing the total number of deaths to 131.

Meanwhile, the ministry also revealed that they registered 284 new cases of Covid-19.

“Results from COVID-19 tests done on 5 November 2020 confirm 284 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 13,852,” the Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The breakdown of the new cases are:

280 contacts and alerts: Kampala (84), Lira (56), Jinja (26), Wakiso (16), Kasese (18), Kabale (14), Soroti (8), Alebtong (9), Apac (7), Luwero (6), Mbale (7), Isingiro (5), Sironko (5), Amuria (4), Kabarole (4), Kyotera (3), Busia (3), Kaberamaido (2), Kisoro (1), Rukungiri (1), Bukwo (1), Buikwe (1), Mukono (1), Ngora (1), Kole (1), and 4 Truck Drivers (Malaba PoE).