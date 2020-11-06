The former Internal Security Organization (ISO) Director-General Col. Frank Kaka Bagyenda on Thursday failed to appear before the Parliament’ Appointments Committee. He was supposed to be vetted for his new role as Ugandan Ambassador to Angola.

Col. Kaka was expected in Parliament as per the constitutional requirement for all presidential appointees, including ambassadors but he missed to show up for the meeting without giving any explanation.

On the 28th of October 2020, the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige wrote to two presidential appointees Dr. Hassan Galiwango and Col Kaka to appear before the Parliamentary Appointments committee on Thursday this week for approval as required by law.

Dr Galiwango was appointed Uganda’s ambassador to Kenya after being dropped as the director of Finance at NRM Secretariat.

Galiwango appeared before the committee at 10.00 am.

Bagyenda was supposed to be next but he did not show up.

Some of the Committee members told journalists that they were disappointed that the former ISO chief did not communicate to them officially.

They said this was a sign of disrespect from the so called disciplined army man who defied both the appointing authority plus Parliament.

His staying away from the committee did not come as a surprise because last year as the ISO boss, Kaka refused to honor several summons from Parliament to answer allegations of kidnappings and torture in “safe houses” within Kampala, Wakiso and Kalangala.

Kaka was last month fired as ISO boss and replaced with Charles Oluka. Museveni decided to relieve Kaka off his duties due to crimes committed by ISO operatives under his watch. Days later, he was appointed Ambassador of Uganda to Angola.

However,sources close to Col. Kaka disclosed that the former spy master wasn’t interested in heading to Angola as a diplomat. It is reported that after his sacking, President Yoweri Museveni telephoned Kaka and informed him about the appointment but the latter instead informed the head of state that he preferred remaining in Uganda to revert back to fishing in Kalangala Islands.