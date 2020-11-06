The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has mourned Katongole Badru Muhammad, a party member who perished in a deadly accident on Masaka road. Katongole took part in the party primaries for Bukoto Central parliamentary seat.

Katongole’s life was cut short on Thursday evening while on his way to Ruhaama county , Ntungamo district to attend the burial of Dr Abdulnoor Anas Kaliisa, a renowned political analyst and muslim scholar who died on Wednesday.

In his mourning message, Bobi Wine sent deep sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased and pledged that as NUP they were going to coordinate with Katongole’s family to see that he is given a befitting burial.

“With shock and grief, I have learnt of the death of comrade Katongole Badru Muhammad, who participated in the NUP candidate selection for MP Bukoto Central. He perished in a terrible accident this morning. On behalf of the NUP fraternity and on my own behalf, I send deep sympathies to his family, friends and all of us who knew him. What a loss to the forces of change! We shall coordinate with the family regarding burial arrangements. Kitalo nnyo! Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un,” the presidential candidate said in a Facebook post on Friday.