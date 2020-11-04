Ugandans will be voting for their next President on 14th January 2021.

This has been revealed by the Electoral Commission Spokesperson Paul Bukenya.

“The 14th day of January 2021 is appointed polling day for presidential elections 2021,” Bukenya tweeted on Wednesday.

Uganda’s electoral body on Tuesday concluded the two-day presidential nomination exercise with a total of 11 candidates cleared to run in the 2021 general elections.

In a televised address, Justice Simon Byabakama, chairperson of the Electoral Commission, said five aspirants were nominated on political party tickets and six as independents.

The duly nominated candidates include incumbent President Yoweri Tibahaburwa Kaguta Museveni, 24-year-old John Katumba and Nancy Linda Kalembe, the only female candidate.

The others are former Security minister Henry Tumukunde, former army commander Mugisha Muntu, Norbert Mao, Joseph Kabuleta Kiiza, Patrick Amuriat Oboi, music pop star Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Fred Mwesigye and Willy Mayambala.

“The commission would like to congratulate the political parties which have sponsored candidates as well as independent candidates who have successfully been nominated,” said Byabakama.

“The commission urges the candidates, their agents and supporters to conduct themselves in accordance with the guidelines issued for the campaign,” he said.

Byabakama urged candidates to promote safe participation in the electoral process by abiding to the COVID-19 prevention measures.

“We should be reminded that these elections are being conducted in the COVID-19 environment and therefore its paramount that we jointly work together to ensure the lives of the people of this country are safe guarded and secured from the spread of this virus,” said Byabakama.