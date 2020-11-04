Col. Robert Mugabe has officially taken over the office of the Adjutant General Headquarters from Col. CG Karugaba who has been appointed as a Liaison Officer Congo.

Presiding over the function, the Commandant General Headquarters (GHQs) Bombo, Maj Gen Joram Kakari thanked the out going Adjutant Col. CG Karugaba for the administration, command work and personnel management during his tenure. “He displayed discipline during his time of service and he knew what to do both in good and bad situations which made his administration work easy ” Maj Gen Kakari remarked.

The Camp Commandant GHQs reminded the incoming that some of his roles include being principal staff officer to the camp commandant and the roles include manning discipline, finances and troops welfare among others.

Col CG Karugaba thanked the army leadership for his appointment to serve as a liaison officer and the team spirit displayed by the officers and men of GHQs which enabled him to excel.

Col Karugaba reminded Col Robert Mugabe that the general discipline of troops under GHQs has been good and as an adjutant,he is the disciplinarian of officers and men of the cantonment together with the Regimental sergeant major (RSM) GHQs in line with other units.

The new adjutant GHQs Col Robert Mugabe expressed his willingness to serve as per the new assignment and promised to execute his tasks diligently to build on what his predecessor has done and he is ready to work together as a team to cooperate with the commanders and the Heads of departments since his office will be open to anyone all the time.

He encouraged discipline, truth and open criticism in line with the core values of the UPDF.

The function was witnessed by Commanders and heads of departments under GHQs Bombo among others.