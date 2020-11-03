The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer Patrick Oboi Amuriat has been arrested by Uganda Police just hours to his nomination.
Amuriat is supposed to be nominated by the Electoral Commission in the afternoon at Kyambogo play grounds.
The presidential hopeful was arrested on arrival at the FDC party headquarters in Najjanankumbi.
He has been whisked to an unknown destination.
