House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) lead preacher Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has said no politician would be allowed to use his church pulpit for campaigning.

He said despite the fact that Uganda is in election period, he was not ready to mix religion with politics since it could divide his followers.

However, Pr. Bugingo invited all politicians to attend prayers, but prohibited them from campaigning from the church premises. He also cautioned them against putting on face masks belonging to political parties or movements.

The man of God made the revelation during the first Sunday service since March 2020.

He warmly welcomed back the believers from the long period of lock down.