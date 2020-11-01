Kawaala has been engulfed in a frosty commotion on Sunday as ABS TV got switched off after the arrival of Presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine at Revival Christian Church for Pastor Augustine Yiga’s burial ceremony.

Flanked by his security aide Eddy Mutwe and others, the Kyadondo East MP flamboyantly reported for the hugely attended function amid fanfare from excited mourners.

The Master of Ceremony was forced to ask Bobi Wine to address mourners amid chants from the audience which was eagerly waiting to hear from him.

As he started talking, the Kawaala based ABS TV which was airing the event live mysteriously went off air.

This prompted the public to conclude that this was a deliberate plot by communication regulators – Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) to gag Kyagulanyi’s media space.