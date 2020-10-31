Presidential Hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has lashed out at Uganda Police for defacing his campaign posters.

On Friday, photos of Police officers defacing and pulling down Bobi Wine’s posters made rounds on social media. The removed posters and banners had been placed in some areas of Clock Tower and Entebbe Road.

Speaking about Police’s erroneous action, the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader said it was clear that the regime is panicking.

He also noted that Police’s action shows that the state is scared, coward and vulnerable.

“As we get close to the election, it gets clearer that the regime is so panicky. They are so scared to the teeth, and that is why they would deploy police and goons to deface our banners, remove our posters, etc. Yesterday in Kampala, an operation overseen by the police saw our posters removed from clock tower and Entebbe road. In areas of Mpigi, area NRM leaders under the guard of police moved around removing our posters,” Bobi Wine said in a Facebook statement on Saturday.

“These are not actions that will scare us or even deter us. Instead, these actions show us how scared, cowardly and vulnerable our opponents are. Let’s keep the focus. It won’t take long before they fall with a thud, and our country will return to the hands of the citizens.”