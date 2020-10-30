Makerere University researchers who received special funding under the Research and Innovations Fund (Mak-RIF) to respond to CoVID-19 have come up with interventions for Government, Public-Private Partners and Private investors to make egg production in Uganda more feasible and profitable.

The project team has produced a comprehensive report, a business plan based on the research findings that will be a guide for investors who would like to make capital investments in egg processing plants and a policy brief entailing policy interventions and options for the egg industry.

The proposed method of operation for Government interventions entailed;- Conducive tax regimes, Financing mechanisms, Enforceable standards and Targeted extension services.

The proposed method of operation for Public-Private investments were Financing of capital investments, Export expansion, Consumer education, Enhancing bio-security measures, Collective action, Targeted extension services and Youth platforms.

The Private investment calls for Investments in improved technology and buffer stocks, Innovations in processed egg uses and contract egg production.

The recommendations were made during the blended online and face-to-face research dissemination workshop for the study titled, “Exploring Egg Processing as a Sustainable Market Solution for Ugandan Poultry Farmers During and Post Covid-19 Pandemic” held on 14th October 2020 at the Conference Hall, School of Food Technology, Nutrition and Bioengineering. 30 key stakeholders including, policy makers, farmers and academia participated physically while another 50 joined virtually.

The study was spurred by the advent of the CoVID-19 pandemic in December 2019 and associated restrictions which disrupted the agriculture value chains including the egg value chain. For the egg value chain in particular, alternatives such as processing channels to add value and increase the shelf life of the shell eggs to absorb the excess supply were limited.

The study was funded by the Government of Uganda at an estimated budget of UGX 60 million through the Mak-RIF to support government initiatives to fight COVID-19 pandemic and to specifically address the need of the Ugandan poultry farmers who were greatly affected during the lockdown period.

The objectives of the study were: 1) To characterize and profile the egg producers as well as assess the trends in egg production in Uganda; 2) Understand challenges and opportunities in the egg value chain and propose possible solutions; 3) To understand the current marketing channels for eggs and; 4) To assess the profitability of egg processing in the Ugandan context

The Research Team was composed of four namely: Dr. Rosemary Emegu Isoto (PI, CAES); Prof. Bernard Bashaahsa (Co-PI and Principal, CAES); Ms. Caroline Kamugira (RIF, CAES) and Ms. Noreen Munabi Nkuraija (CAES).

After four months of the research work, the project team in conjunction with the Makerere Research and Innovation Fund held a dissemination workshop with the objective of sharing and discussing with stakeholders, key findings from the project research.

The workshop was officially opened by the Deputy Principal College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Assoc. Prof. Gorettie Nabanoga as the Chief Guest.