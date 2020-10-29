By Jon Fisher

East and Central Africa’s largest sewage treatment plant built in Uganda is 99% Complete.

The Government of Uganda through the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is putting final touches on the largest sewage treatment plant in East and Central Africa.

The ultra-modern plant in Bugolobi-Wankoko uses nuisance free technology and bio-filters and will not smell.

The new plant will treat over 45 million litres of waste water daily and generate 621KW of biogas electricity.

The plant will also divert and treat the dry flow from the heavily polluted Nakivubo channel before releasing water into Lake Victoria and subsequently improve the quality of water in Lake Victoria.

The plant will serve the needs of over 850,000 people in Kampala

*Project Progress*

•99% complete.

•Ongoing works include landscaping and fixing of final mechanicals into the digestors.

It is nolonger the smelly place! Bugolobi-Wankoko is home to Nakivubo Waste Water Treatment Plant, the largest sewage treatment plant in East and Central Africa.

