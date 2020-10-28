Just a few months ago, fallen Rtd Army serviceman Col. Shaban Bantariza attracted the wrath of opposition sympathisers to himself after his sarcastic remarks on the use of the gun to crash Bobi Wine’s endeavors to cause political change in the country.

In the proclamation that would later scratch the anti ruling regime followers the wrong way, the former army Spokesperson threatened that they would bring out guns if necessary so as to preserve the status quo at all costs.

He himself said his three guns were on standby just to neutralize Bobi Wine’s ‘Kasukaali’ .

“We can not accept to take us back where we got the country from. This country has come from very far. Bobi Wine says he has Kasukaali but for us we have fire, ” he sarcastically said.

” Me I have my three guns there waiting for the slight opportunity to swing into action, ” he asserted further.

Just hours after his demise on Tuesday, controversial Muslim cleric Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata satirically trolled the former government Deputy Spokesperson over his careless gun talk.

He wonders how the man who professed his anxiety to use his three guns to end people’s lives ended up dying helplessly without any resistance!

” He had three guns to kill whoever dared his government, where were those guns when COVID-19 was drawing life out of him? ” He asked while appearing on Pearl Radio on Tuesday.

He also used the occasion to caution other regime politicians who threaten the public with their lazy talk to speed down since it’s God who has more and unchallenged authority over life.

He categorically singled out State Minister for Privatization Evelyn Anite over her infamous “we have the majje” talk during the 2017 age limit amendment contest with opposition.

” I therefore use this opportunity to caution all those arrogant regime henchmen to always mind their tongues. There are some instances where not even a whole battalion can protect you. Now where was UPDF to save their officer as God drained breath out of him! ” he claimed.

Col Shaban Bantariza died on Tuesday at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been admitted three days earlier.

The postmortem report released later the same day revealed that the bush war hero had succumbed to COVID-19.