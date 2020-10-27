The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has mourned Col Shaban Bantariza who died on Tuesday morning.

Col Bantariza died of Covid-19, according to Government Spokesperson Ofwono Opondo.

“His samples were tested and it was confirmed that he had contracted Covid-19. The postmortem has been done and it confirmed that he died of Covid-19,” Opondo told journalists on Tuesday.

Col Bantariza who has been the deputy government spokesperson was last Sunday admitted to Mulago Hospital after suffering from hypertension.

In his eulogy statement today, Bobi Wine extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman.

“I have learnt about the sudden death of Deputy Government Spokesperson, Col. Shaban Bantariza. I extend my sympathy to his family and friends. I have also read very many unkind comments about him on social media. It never used to be like this, but may be this reflects the growing wedge between our rulers and those who are ruled. My prayer is that this will cause deep reflection amongst all of us,” the presidential hopeful noted.

In death, we are reminded that all of us are equal and share a common destiny as human beings, as we await God’s judgement. Therefore, while we’re still alive, we should try to do what is good and what is right to all kinds of people regardless of their social status. May we also learn never to put our trust in anything else, except God, who alone is immortal. Nothing should ever replace humanity and humility. The Banyankore say, “ensi egyi n’omushenyi”(this world is nothing but sand). While we still live, we owe it upon ourselves and those yet to come to be humble and do good.”

Bobi Wine further disclosed that he feels said that Col Bantariza has died without witnessing the ‘New Uganda’.

“Unlike some comrades who celebrate when their oppressors die, I personally feel sad when they die. I always wish that they live much longer and witness a #NewUganda which is governed with fairness, justice and love.

Rest in peace, Col. Shaban.”