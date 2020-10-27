Government has confirmed that the Deputy Executive Director of Uganda Media Centre, Col Shaban Bantariza died of Covid-19.

According to government Spokesperson Ofwono Opondo, Col Bantariza’s samples were tested and it was confirmed that he had contracted the novel virus.

“His samples were tested and it was confirmed that he had contracted Covid-19. The postmortem has been done and it confirmed that he died of Covid-19,” Opondo told journalists on Tuesday.

Col Bantariza was last Sunday admitted to Mulago Hospital after suffering from hypertension.

“SAD NEWS: The Executive Director, Ofwono Opondo with deep sorrow announces the death of his Deputy, Col Shaban Bantariza that occurred early this morning at Mulago Hospital where he had been in admission since Sunday evening with hypertension,” Opondo said in a statement earlier today.

Who was Shaban Bantariza?

Batanzira was born in Mitooma District in Uganda’s Western Region, circa 1963.

He attended St. Leo’s College, Kyegobe, in Fort Portal, Kabarole District for his O-Level studies. He then joined the Catholic brotherhood, where he trained as an elementary school teacher.

While pursuing a course at Makerere University in 1985, he abandoned his studies and joined the National Resistance Army, led by Yoweri Museveni.

He attended guerrilla bootcamp in the Kabarore area, in foothills of the Rwenzori Mountains. He also attended and graduated from the Uganda Senior Command and Staff College, having studied the senior command course offered annually at the college.

Career

He served as the UPDF spokesperson from 2000 to 2002 and from 2003 to 2006.

For a period of time, prior to February 2009, Batanzira, at the rank of lieutenant colonel, served as the commander of the Oliver Tambo Leadership School, in Kaweweta, Nakaseke District.

On 26 February 2009, he was appointed commandant of the National Leadership Institute (NALI), in Kyankwanzi, Kyankwanzi District.He served in that capacity until he was relieved of his duties on 7 October 2011.

In June 2013, he was appointed as Deputy Executive Director of the National Media Centre.

On 2 July 2013, at the rank of colonel, he was arrested, charged with embezzlement and remanded to Makindye Military prison by the General Court Martial on charges of alleged fraud.

After proceedings that lasted nearly three years, the Court Martial, chaired by Major General Levi Karuhanga, acquitted Colonel Bantariza due to lack of evidence against him, on 14 April 2015.

On 24 June 2015, following his acquittal by the general court martial, he resumed work at the Uganda Media Centre, the President of Uganda having directed in writing that Bantariza resumes work.

By the time of his death, he was the Deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre.