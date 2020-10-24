A reconciliation meeting for the NRM winners and losers in the just concluded NRM primaries in Kabale town flopped on Saturday after all parliamentary losers failed to turn up.

The NRM Secretariat on Thursday kicked off the Party Membership reconciliation drive across the country. In Kigezi Sub-Region, Chairperson of the NRM workers League James Tweheyo, and Ntungamo Woman MP Beatrice Rwakimari are leading the delegation from the Secretariat.

President Museveni, in a message read for him by Tweheyo asked the District NRM Chairpersons to lead the reconciliation drive in their area by re-uniting with Political opponents in the party to avoid weakening the party.

The district NRM reconciliatory committee headed by the kabala district NRM Chairperson David Bahati and James Tweheyo the NRM CEC Members had called leaders from the 7 sub-counties and 3 constituencies to a meeting held at white inn hotel in makanga hill kabale municipality to convince losers support the winners for the good of the party, but all losers on parliamentary seat in the last concluded NRM primaries from Ndorwa west,Ndorwa East and Kabale municipality shunned the meeting.

Most of the NRM candidates who lost in the primaries in Kabale have picked forms to stand as independent candidates for the same seats they lost.

However, the Ndorwa west constituency aspirant Mpirirwe Simpson who is the chairperson of kigezi NRM front liners, a pressure group that was formed to bring together all aspirants who lost in the recently concluded NRMs parliamentary primaries from Kigezi region told our reporter on a phone interview that they couldn’t waste their time to come in such meetings because they are useless and baseless.

He added that as aspirants who lost in party parliamentary primaries from Kigezi region they will not support any NRM flag bearer despite willing to mobilize for President Yoweri Museveni.

In the coalition is Maj Gen Sabiiti Timothy Mutebile, the retired Commander of the Engineering Brigade who lost to Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha in Kabale municipality, Lastone Besigye who lost to Adison Kakuru in Rukiga, Simpson Mubangizi Mpirirwe who lost to David Bahati in Ndorwa West as well as Gloria Tukahurirwa, David Tushabomwe Ndindirize, Levi Musinguzi and Doreen Twebaze who lost to Paula Turyahikayo in Rubabo county,