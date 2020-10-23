The Chief Executive Officer-Wazalendo Sacco; ( WASACCO) Col Joseph Freddy Onata has advised Wazalendo staff to examine their financial life styles if they are to benefit from the financial opportunities the SACCO avails.

The remarks were made while addressing a monthly scientific staff meeting at the SACCO headquarters in Kiwatule.

Col Onata stressed that Wazalendo does not only give financial support through loans and salaries but also gives financial literacy to its staff and members on how to utilize the funds.

Col Onata encouraged the staff to act exemplary in handling personal finances and went on to appreciate them for their efforts towards the growth of the SACCO regardless of a few challenges. He stressed that the essence of the meeting is to foster cooperation amongst employees and management, to provide and share effective information, to review the previous issues and address any occurrences.

The CEO advised each staff to have targets as they come to work and be accountable for the position each one holds ,in order to work towards achieving the objectives of WSACCO.

In attendance was ,Director Finance and Administration Col Jack Mugyerwa,Col John Nuwagaba the Political Commissor, the Information and security Officer WSACCO Maj Livingston Itoote Musiime, Director Operations Mr William Atalyeba, and other heads of departments.