The Executive Secretary of Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), Dan Odongo has warned headteachers not to fall into temptation to hike registration fees. He says if they do, they will be apprehended.

Following the re-opening of the schools this month, several reports started coming out about how schools especially private ones have hiked registration fees to more than double.

On Thursday while addressing journalists in Kampala, Odongo made it clear that all candidates will pay the usual amount of money depending on their academic level.

UNEB registration across the country kicked off today.

Odongo said that whoever inflates the registration fee is doing it at his/ her own risk.

“We strongly urge headteachers not to inflate the registration fees, claiming they are UNEB/Registration fees. Any additional charges that the school would like to make for the administrative purpose should clearly be explained to the parents and must not, in any way be referred to as UNEB fees/Registration fees. We call upon parents to be vigilant and not to allow to be exploited under the guise of UNEB fees.”

Odongo further warned education officials in some districts who register candidates especially primary seven candidates from private into UPE scheme and eat the registration fees. “We wish to strongly warn against the fraudulent practice of some district education officials registering pupils from private schools in the government schools as UPE candidates. Whereas parents in such schools pay the required examination, this money is not remitted to UNEB. This must stop,” he said.

He also cautioned parents to try as much as possible to confirm that the schools their children are going to register from have UNEB centre number. For schools without centre numbers, parents must demand proof of where the candidates will be registered.

According to UNEB, the registration exercise is to take five weeks starting from 22nd/October/2020 up to 26th/November/2020 and they will be no room for late registration, therefore, schools are urged to ensure that all candidates register within that period.

Registration fees for primary seven candidates (PLE) is Shs34,000, for UCE Shs161000 and UACE Shs186,000.

On the case of schools who have not yet opened due to their failure to meet Covid-19 prevention Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), they have been advised to seek permission from the UNEB to register their students in the nearby schools.