Ugandans on Social media have warned Uganda Police Force to stop fooling people with its empty apologies without disciplining its arrogant officers who commit despicable offences against the citizens.

On Saturday, Police in Mityana District used teargas to disperse members of Buganda Kingdom’s Mbogo Clan who had convened at their ancestral site at Mugulu – Ziggoti Town Council to attend a thanksgiving function for their leader Gajuule Kayiira Kasibante.

The ceremony started with a morning mass which was led by the retired Masaka Diocesan Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa. However, in the course of event, Police discovered that Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was to attend the ceremony they decided to disrupt the function by firing teargas to block more people from accessing the venue.

The Buganda Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga and many religious leaders came out to condemn the inhuman act by the Uganda Police Force.

In order to clear its name against public outcry, on Tuesday the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola sent the Chief Political Commissar Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye to apologise to Bishop Kagwa and the entire Catholic church.

However, although Bishop Kagwa accepted the apology, the public seems not satisfied with Police’s repetitive apologies without disciplining their arrogant unprofessional officers.

See reactions of Ugandans:

Fred Musayi said “Was that the first time your officers behaved in that manner? Note that the regime will change and many of your officers protected today (untouchable) will pay for their crimes. Emisango tejjivunda Patrick Onyango!”

“Why can’t the DPC be apprehended and charged. People are disgusted a week after apologizing in Mbale another officer orders for tear-gassing and Bwana Onyango are you comfortably happy with your job when every day the media is reporting about police vs the civilians instead of building a relationship between the two. When shall we applaud the police for good work? When I’m still living I will not allow my children to join the police force,” said Michael Arerenga.

Praise Precious Uganda said, “You can apologize over and over but if your actions don’t change your words become meaningless RipNrmPolice.In Uganda security forces are more deadly than Coronavirus.”

“Please help us and arrest the commander of this act, and investigate this matter, he might be working for someone who hates peace,” Alex Jeff Kato said.

“How many times will you have to apologize? The best could resign. For Christian you apologize quickly, if it was sheikhs you would closing mosques and homes!!” said Ibrahim Reloaded.

Sulaiman Katende “As usual you apologize after terrorizing Ugandans, next time you will shoot people and apologize.”

“Why are you even apologizing you have the power you’re everything, so stop this mockery Mr Munyenye,” Elroi Nziragalekaana said.