The Prime Minister of Uganda Rt Hon Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has launched activities aimed at developing and implementing the National Community Engagement Strategy (CES) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic at Hotel Africana Kampala.

This strategy is to ensure that all people in Uganda are aware, empowered and participatory in the prevention and control of Covid -19, both as a duty and a right, using existing structures, systems and resources as deemed necessary.

Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda commended the UPDF for its role in fighting the COVID 19 Pandemic. He recognized UPDF efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. “Without peace and stability, COVID -19 would have found a fertile ground in Uganda to thrive. The current successes against the disease cannot be taken for granted and I therefore take this opportunity to thank the entire UPDF fraternity for working along with other partners to contain the global pandemic” said the Prime Minister.

Uganda’s Prime Minister further commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his foresight and visionary leadership in navigating the country through this global threat.

He also recognized the Chairman of the Technical Inter sectoral Committee Maj Gen Geoffrey Muheesi for hosting and providing logistics to the work of the Community Engagement Strategy Sub-Committee at the National Command Centre.

The Chairman Technical Inter- Sectoral Committee Maj Gen Geoffrey Muheesi thanked all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for fighting the COVID -19.

“As we prepare to roll out timely and critical strategies, the fight against COVID -19 rages on because we do not yet have a vaccine or cure in this current circumstance. The vanguard of enforcement will be the village COVID-19 task forces (VCTFs) hitherto commonly known as Village Health Teams (VHTs).

Each VTF will comprise of a committed full time paid community health worker who will superintend over its activities,” Maj Gen Muheesi explained.

Professor Francis Omaswa, the Chairman of the CES Sub-Committee applauded all security forces for remaining servants to the people. He explained the tremendous achievements in the past months while fighting this pandemic and supporting disaster victims.

Intersectoral collaboration aims at achieving Sustainable Development Goals in order to socio-economically transform societies through multi-sectoral collaboration.

COVID-19 pandemic creates an opportunity to implement and scale the existing multi- sectoral community health strategy which was first articulated in the National Health Policy and Strategic Plan launched in the year 2000.

The function was also attended by the First Deputy Prime Minister Hon Al-Hajji Moses Ali, Minister of State for Primary Education Hon Rosemary Sseninde ,Minister of State for Primary Health Care Hon Dr. Joyce Kaducu Moriku, the Executive Director KCCA Dorothy Kisaka, the Defence Spokesperson Brig Gen(Hon) Flavia Byekwaso , religious and development partners, among others.