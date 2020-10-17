Makerere University Law don also aspiring Member of Parliament for Mawokota North constituency Yusuf Nsibambi has cautioned all opposition political parties not to look on as the regime attacks one of them.

Appearing on CBS FM on Saturday, Nsibambi said that the attack on one group in the struggle is an attack on everyone in opposition.

He noted that members of the opposition should not look on as security forces terrorise and torture one group because after National Unity Platform (NUP), the regime is coming for them also.

“Us in FDC we have been in such a situation. However in any case if the forces attack any party’s headquarters is a direct attack on people because political parties were registered from the people. Such act by the security forces is an attack on the pinnacle of democracy,” Nsibambi said.

He added, “What I saw was beyond, but what I want to tell all political parties on the opposition to leave their differences and come up together and find a way out on such increasing attack on them. This situation also shows us the right picture of what 2021 is going to be if political parties don’t come out and stand together and get a solid solution.”

Nsibambi’s reaction follows the security forces raid on NUP offices in Kamwokya on Wednesday with the aim of recovering attires similar to military stores.

According to Uganda Police Force spokesperson Fred Enanga, their raid was aimed at targeting all locations which were illegally manufacturing, supplying, distributing, selling and using uniforms whose ownership and patented designs were gazetted and preserved for armed forces.