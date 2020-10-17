By Jon Fisher

Pipe relocation works affecting water supply to Bukoto, Ntinda, Kalinabiri, Minister’s village, Semawata rd, Naalya, Parts of salim Bay, Hancock Road, Vubabirengye Rd and the surrounding areas were completed at 5am this morning.

We have anchored the line and giving it a few hours for the concrete to set and there after open water by mid day.

Please bare with us as we work to restore water supply in the shortest time possible.

Update for Ntinda Service Area

Pipe relocation works along the Ntinda-Naalya road have been completed and water supply to Bukoto, Ntinda, Kalinabiri, Minister’s village, Semawata rd, Naalya, Parts of salim Bay, Hancock Road, Vubabirengye Rd and the surrounding areas has been restored.

We humbly request for your patience as pressure gradually builds up in the system to serve you #waterman

All inconveniences are highly regretted

